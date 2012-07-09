Verizon getting Nokia Lumia phones

Nokia's well-liked Lumia line of Windows Phones will soon be headed to Verizon, according to statements from Nokia VP of Worldwide Developer Relations Richard Kerris.

Kerris said in a published report that "it won't be long" before Nokia Lumia phones are available on Verizon, though he withheld any further details.

TechRadar contacted Nokia to get more concrete release information for Verizon Lumia smartphones, but Nokia spokesperson Karen Lachtanski said the company had nothing further to add.

"We have good communications with all the U,S. carriers, but no specific detail on Verizon," she said.

Nokia Lumia phones on Verizon - but which ones?

The Nokia Lumia line of Windows Phones includes a wide array of devices of varying capabilities and price points, and it's unclear which Nokia Lumia devices will appear on Verizon.

The Nokia Lumia 900 is the company's flagship Windows Phone, so that will likely appear on Verizon eventually.

Other Lumia phones, like the Nokia Lumia 610 and Nokia Lumia 800, occupy more of an in-between space, and chances of their arrival on Verizon are unknown.

Recently, a slew of new Nokia handsets, including the Lumia 910, Lumia 920, Lumia 950, and Lumia 1001, plus the Nokia 510 and Belle 805, were inadvertently revealed through a developer tool.

Nokia could be planning any of these leaked devices for release on Verizon.

Nokia also recently revealed that the PureView camera technology that lends smartphones 41-megapixel shutters will soon come to Lumia phones.

Hopefully, Nokia and Verizon will announce something soon, as there is no doubt plenty of Verizon customers would be willing to shell out for a shiny new Lumia Windows Phone.

