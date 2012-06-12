PureView cameras confirmed for future Nokia Lumia Windows phones

Nokia is hard at work bringing its powerful PureView camera technology to future Windows Phones.

While speaking with HowardForums, Nokia US president Chris Webb came right out and said, "you can expect we'll be bringing PureView technologies to the Windows Phone platform and Lumia devices."

"We're absolutely committed to doing that," he added.

What Webb didn't comment on when we will actually see a Lumia PureView cameraphone.

Though he did go on to say that the handset maker is working with Microsoft to ensure the full PureView feature set is available on Windows Phone.

"At the same time we're working with Microsoft to make sure their platform supports the broad set of things we want to do with the PureView imaging."

PureView coming to America

Nokia already debuted the 41-megapixel camera in the Symbian-based 808 PureView cameraphone, which launched last month in select countries across the globe.

Last month, Webb hinted that the 808 PureView could even make its way to the US, though it would not be tied to a specific carrier.

Leaked snapshots of multicolored PureView Windows Phones appeared online earlier this year, suggesting that the wait may not be too long after all.

That first look may arrive June 20, when Microsoft is holding a Windows Phone Summit where it promises "a sneak peek of the future of Windows Phones."