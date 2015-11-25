Trending
Use Android Pay this holiday season and Google will donate money to charity

Google is really getting into the holiday spirit this year, with search giant promising to donate $1 in your name for every purchase you make using Android Pay this holiday season.

Starting today, when whenever you use Android Pay to pay for a purchase, Google will donate $1 to special needs education programs in the US through the charity DonorsChoose.org.

This donation program will run up until it hits $1 million in total, or up until December 31 of this year.

And to really kick things off, Google will donate $2 per purchase on Black Friday, November 27, whenever you use Android Pay.

Of course, it's a great campaign to get people to start using Android Pay, Google's smartphone NFC payment system, which goes up against Apple Pay and Samsung Pay.

Google says there are currently a million locations across the country that accepts Android Pay.

