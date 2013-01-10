Trio of US wireless carriers rally support for BlackBerry 10

It's about time BlackBerry maker Research in Motion had some good news, as a new report reveals three of the top four U.S. carriers are all committed to selling devices powered by its new mobile OS.

Reuters reported Wednesday that Verizon Wireless, AT&T and T-Mobile USA have all pledged their support for BlackBerry 10, the next-generation mobile OS viewed as Research in Motion's best chance for a comeback.

RIM plans to announce its first BlackBerry 10-powered handsets at a media event on January 30, with products already being tested on carriers around the world.

Curiously, third-place U.S. carrier Sprint remains the lone holdout to offer a verbal commitment to the new platform, at least for now.

Bullish on BlackBerry

Verizon Wireless confirmed BlackBerry 10 devices on the nation's top carrier, with CEO Lowell McAdam stating he's "hopeful it's going to be a good device" during an interview at this week's Consumer Electronics Show.

"It's logical to expect our current (BlackBerry) customers will have the best BlackBerry devices to choose from in the future," AT&T executive Jeff Bradley also said in a clear sign of support for the platform.

Fourth-placed T-Mobile USA is perhaps most bullish of all on RIM's new BlackBerry 10 handsets, which could offer consumers a viable alternative to the iPhone and Android.

"We're extremely optimistic that it's going to be a successful product and our business customers are extremely interested in it," T-Mobile USA Chief Executive Officer John Legere told Reuters.

