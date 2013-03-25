Sony Xperia ZL now available for pre-order in the US

If you prefer your Android smartphone from the Sony brand, the company's online store is finally accepting preorders for the latest Xperia ZL handset in the U.S. - but you might need to take out a loan to get one.

Sony Mobile Communications announced Monday that online preorders are now available in the United States for the Sony Xperia ZL, an Android-powered smartphone with a 5-inch, 1920x1080 HD display.

Sony's website isn't exactly pricing the handset to move at a suggested retail price of $759.99, but the hefty price tag does at least give you free ground shipping and an unlocked, 4G LTE-capable device.

Available in your choice of black, white or red, the Xperia ZL is estimated to begin shipping around April 8 from Sony.com.

Comparison shopping

While the Sony Xperia ZL comes with an extremely capable 13MP front-facing camera powered by a Snapdragon S4 Pro quad-core processor, it does pay to shop around before buying - especially if you want one sooner.

According to Android Authority, at least two online sellers are showing stock available for a 3G-only model of the Xperia ZL intended for international markets, available via Amazon Marketplace for a more reasonable $640.

Popular mobile device reseller Negri Electronics also has the same version in stock for a few dollars more.

The report noted that Sony is offering an LTE-less, HSPA+ model of the Xperia ZL for $40 less, but that version is not currently available for preorder.

