Sony Xperia Z2 family photo leak reveals minor facelift

It will probably look pretty similar to the Xperia Z1

With MWC 2014 fast approaching, rumors surrounding handsets tipped for launch at the Barcelona show continue to flow and the Sony Xperia Z2 is one of those in the running for a reveal.

Fresh images have managed to worm their way onto the web via Digi-Wo, and the snaps claim to show the Xperia Z2 in its black and white guises, as well as lined up with its predecessors.

In terms of looks there's little to choose between the Xperia Z2, Xperia Z1 and Xperia Z - the former of which is referred to as the Sony D6503 Sirius - its development codename.

I wish I was a little bit taller

In the images the Xperia Z2 appears to be slightly taller than its predecessors and it seems to come with almost no bezel either side of the display - apart, that is, from the rear case wrapping round the sides of the device.

The Xperia Z smartphone family (credit: Digi-Wo)

The unknown tipster who provided the images also claims that the Xperia Z2 release date is set for April, but there's no way to verify this information at the moment.

We will be reporting live from the Sony press conference on February 24 at MWC, so stay tuned for all the latest from the Japanese firm.

The Xperia Z2 is said to come in black and white (credit: Digi-Wo)

Via XperiaGuide