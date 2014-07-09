Sony's LTE Xperia Z2 Tablet and Z1 Compact pack their bags for the US

The US has up until now been missing two key Sony Xperia devices: the LTE-equipped Sony Xperia Z2 Tablet and the Sony Xperia Z1 Compact.

That changes today with the announcement that both gadgets are about to arrive on these shores.

The Xperia Z2 tablet, a 10.1-inch iPad rival with 4G LTE, comes exclusively to Verizon on July 17.

Meanwhile the Z1 Compact is available now on Sony's US online store.

Price and availability

Both Sony Xperia devices arrive in the US months after their availability elsewhere, an odd strategy that's quickly becoming a pattern for Sony.

The waterproof and scratch-resistant Z2 tablet has a 10.1-inch display with a 1920 x 1200 resolution and 4G LTE. It was already out in the US in its Wi-Fi-only variant via Sony's retail stores, but Verizon has exclusive dibs on the LTE version.

It goes on sale July 17 for $600 (or $500 with a two-year contract), and it's up for pre-order starting July 10. The tablet also comes with six free movies and a noise-canceling headset for a limited time.

The Xperia Z1 Compact on the other hand is out now exclusively through Sony's retail portal for $549.99.

Also waterproof and dust-resistant, the Z1 Compact has a 4.3-inch 1280 x 720 display and specs comparable to the normal Xperia Z1.