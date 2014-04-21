Scratch it, throw it, pound it, shoot it: meet the Holy Grail screen protector

I like to carry my phone naked. As in, without a case.

The problem? I always drop it, scratch it or somehow shatter my screen, causing some costly damage.

Cue the Holy Grail Screen protector made, according to maker Sir Lancelot's Armor - from "bulletproof" laminated tempered glass.

Is this a screen protector worthy of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table? Read on to find out.

Is it actually bulletproof?

I just don't have the guts to risk damaging my iPhone 4 and iPhone 5 in a manner that clearly wouldn't be covered by my insurance. Plus, I don't own a firearm.

Even though manufacturer Sir Lancelot's Armor says the screen protector is made from "bulletproof" glass, we don't recommend you firing a rifle at your smartphone wearing only the Holy Grail in your front shirt pocket. It probably won't save your life.

You can see shots fired at the Holy Grail below. While the protector itself is blasted into pieces, the iPhone's screen remains unscathed and, just as importantly, the phone continues to function properly:

Hammer time

I did test the Holy Grail with a few household items, hammering, scratching and scissor-stabbing away at my phone's screen.

For all the cracking and smashing, the Holy Grail was able to absorb the fractures, and the protector added an extra layer of strength, saving my iPhone from damage.

Needless to say, the Holy Grail could stand up to the impact. The glass broke, but managed to protect the integrity of my phone.

The good

Rather than the standard clear screen protector, the Holy Grail is black or white at the top, bottom and sides. This lines up perfectly with the colored areas of an iPhone. The adhesive is only under the colored areas of the screen protector, and the clear portion simply sits on top of the actual screen.

It's also super thin and barely there noticeable. The Holy Grail will give your gadgets top-notch protection, especially for tablet and smartphone users looking to use their device in the nude.

Unlike other plastic protectors, the Holy Grail is easy to put on, remove and reuse. If you don't get the protector on just right, you can move it. Just pry it up with your fingernail at one corner and lift. It's also bubble-free.

For users who purchase a Holy Grail screen protector, you will be happy to know that the product comes with a lifetime warranty. So if it does break, you can contact the company and have it replaced. Now, if only they would also replace your phone.

The not so good

The Holy Grail measures 0.40-mm thick, making it one of the thicker screen protectors out there. Especially compared to the Belkin TrueClear InvisiGlass Screen Protector ($40), a 0.22 mm screen that also protects your device from the usual scuffs, scrapes and impacts you'll likely encounter on a daily basis.

The TrueClear InvisiGlass Screen Protector also claims its screen protector is nine times stronger than the competition, with a lifetime replacement warranty to match.

Because the Holy Grail's tempered glass covers the entire front side of your phone, this causes the home button to feel stuck in between the glass screen, and you will need to hold down on the home button with more force. Additionally, the thickness of the glass might make it less compatible to use with all cases.

Unfortunately, the Holy Grail doesn't completely protect your smartphone, and the thickness of the glass might make it less compatible to use with all cases.

If you are looking for more coverage, the ZAGG InvisibleSHIELD Extreme, a film-based screen protector, offers full-front protection as well as back protection. The full front-and-back package sells for $49.99.

The Holy Grail is priced from $30 to $55, depending on which device the user wants to protect, including Apple's latest iPhone and iPads to Samsung's Galaxy S and Galaxy Note smartphones.

Jessica Naziri is a tech expert, online media personality and accomplished journalist covering the intersection between technology and culture. She is a self-proclaimed "chic geek," who turned her passion into a career, working as an technology reporter. You can follow her on Twitter @jessicaziri or email her: iamjessicanaziri@gmail.com.