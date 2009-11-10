Samsung S5560 Marvel set for UK debut

Samsung is set to unleash another mid range handset to the marketplace, but carries an erratic spec list.

On the one hand, the S5560 Marvel is a decently-specified device, with a 5MP camera with flash and auto focus. On the other hand, it doesn't have 3G.

Other specs include a 3-inch QVGA touch screen, Samsung's proprietary OS running its widget-filled TouchWiz UI and a video recorder too.

Nokia non-competitor

It's currently available for pre-order, although it doesn't look like it will be competing with the Nokia 5530 XpressMusic as the budget touch screen of the moment.

Currently only being offered on Orange, the phone will set you back £30 on a 12 month, deal, with a slightly meagre amount of minutes on offer with that.

The 5530 on the other hand costs just £130 on pay as you go, so it's difficult to see where the S5560 Marvel will be placed in the market, but we're sure Samsung has some sort of plan for it.

Via Mobiles.co.uk