Samsung details Galaxy Note 7 replacement program for the US

Following today's announcement of a worldwide recall of its Galaxy Note 7 smartphone, Samsung has detailed an exchange program for the US.

To quickly recap, the recall was issued over reports of batteries exploding while charging. Samsung confirmed 35 instances where Note 7 devices caught fire. An anonymous official, speaking to Yonhap News, said, "Products installed with the problematic battery account for less than 0.1% of the entire volume sold."

Still, Samsung has recalled all Galaxy Note 7 phones out of caution and will replace each battery. Samsung expects the entire recall to take about two weeks to complete.

Your options

US customers have two options for switching out their Galaxy Note 7:

Exchange a Galaxy Note 7 for a new, fixed Note 7

Exchange a Galaxy Note 7 for a Galaxy S7 Edge and replacement of any Note 7 specific accessories with a refund on the price difference between the devices.

Samsung says the option to exchange a Galaxy Note 7 for a new one could begin as early as next week. There's no word when the second option to exchange for a Galaxy S7 Edge will begin.

Additionally, Samsung is giving Note 7 buyers a $25 gift card or credit off their carrier bill for their troubles. This only applies if you're swapping out your Note 7 with another phone from the Galaxy S7 family or for another Galaxy Note 7.

US users are encouraged to visit the store where they purchased their phone to begin the exchange process. Alternatively, users can call 1-800-726-7864 (1-800-SAMSUNG) to start the process over the phone.

Total recall

The Galaxy Note 7 recall is undoubtedly a blow to Samsung, and the company's stock dipped to a two-week low today, according to Reuters. Worse, Apple is expected to announce its iPhone 7 next week in San Francisco.

If Samsung can't get the Note 7 back on shelves quickly, Apple could eat into sales of Samsung's flagship smartphone.

Though Samsung is taking quick action on the recall, Record reports the company may still be in hot water, this time with federal US officials. Samsung has issued its own recall rather than going the official route and working in conjunction with the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, which has a more formal process.

Consumer Reports is urging Samsung to issue an official recall, which would halt all sales of the Note 7 (carriers have ceased selling the device, but CR still found it on sale at some retailers). It would also provide clarity on what's wrong with the phone and what steps consumers should take next, CR notes.