Lots of changes made to the iPhone: full list

It's only 19 days to go until the Apple iPhone is released to US customers. But they won't be laying their hands on the same iPhone model that was presented at MacWorld back in January . Apparently, a total of 16 changes to the user interface have been made since then.
Most of the changes are minute. But included is a message preview in the email screen, support for podcasts and changes to the font.
The full list - as reported by The Simple Web Solution - reads as follows:
- Bluetooth icon shifted to top right
- Time font is less bold
- Home icons have changed order
- Web home button changed to Safari button
- In Apple iPod mode the icons and order have changed, and podcasts added
- The incoming call screen includes Wi-Fi status
- Photos screen changed from glossy grey to glossy dark blue (possibly different colour schemes available)
- Includes number of picture in album next to name
- Photo album screen does not include number of photos at the top
- Mail screen's top right button changed from "vertical or horizontal view" button to edit button
- Mail screen shows first sentence(s) of message
- Bottom bar of mail screen includes the time mail was last updated
- Mail message view screen changed with the sender now above the subject and date sent
- Arrows and the number of messages have changed positions in the top bar
- Back arrow to the inbox includes the number of unread messages
- Ringtone has changed