Motorola's rumored budget Moto E looks colorful next to the Moto G

It wasn't so long ago that we first caught a glimmer of Motorola's first post-Google smartphone, the rumored Moto E, but already the handset has sprung more leaks than the Titanic.

Recently a number of official-looking photos of the Moto E appeared in a listing on the Brazilian retailer website Fast Shop, though they were promptly taken down.

And slightly before that a photo that allegedly shows the Moto E side-by-side with the Moto G was posted on Motorola's Mexican Facebook page, also taken down since, obviously.

These leaks and others come together to form a picture of a low-end, affordable and colorful smartphone that takes its cues mainly from the Moto G.

The Moto E in its colorful shells?

Moto me

The Moto E is expected to be officially unveiled at a May 13 event Motorola is throwing in London.

The specs aren't official yet, but the retailer page that leaked these images pegged it with a 4.3-inch display, dual SIM slots, 3G instead of 4G, a 5-megapixel rear camera and no front camera, a 1.2GHz dual-core Snapdragon chip, 1Gb of memory, just 4GB of storage (with room for a 32GB microSD), a 1,980 mAh battery, and Android: 4.4 KitKat.

The alleged Moto E is on the right

The resolution likely won't be full HD and thus is expected to reach no higher than 1280 x 720.

The official photos also display a variety of colorful shells. As far as the comparison shot goes, all it really shows is that the Moto E (on the right) is slightly smaller than the Moto G.

Watch out for more Moto E info very soon.