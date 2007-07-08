AT&T: iChat for iPhone?

Has AT&T inadvertently announced that the Apple iPhone is to get the iChat instant messaging application? The speculation comes after AT&T sent out a survey over the weekend asking Apple iPhone users about their experiences using the phone in different contexts.

A section of the survey questions users about EDGE performance, asking how well users would rate it when using different applications. One of the programs included in the survey is iChat , along with some other features already included in the Apple iPhone, Phazer.Blast reported.

Does this mean Apple is planning to add iChat to the Apple iPhone? Speculation was rife early last week, days after the Apple iPhone was launched. It's not impossible that the instant messaging application will be added as a firmware upgrade in the near future. We would certainly welcome such an addition ahead of the UK Apple iPhone launch later this year.