Lumia 530 UK release date confirmed and it's as cheap as we hoped

The Nokia Lumia 530 has a lot going for it, but its main selling point is the price, as it's now been confirmed to start at just £60 in the UK.

Microsoft revealed that the Lumia 530's release date will be September 4 and that it will be available from EE, Vodafone, O2, Three, Carphone Warehouse and Phones 4u in a range of colours including bright orange, bright green and dark grey.

For your £60 you get a Windows Phone 8.1 handset with a 1.2GHz Snapdragon 200 processor, 512MB of RAM, a 4-inch 854 x 480 display and a 5MP camera. On top of that there's 4GB of built in storage along with a microSD card slot which supports cards of up to 128GB and a 1430 mAh battery.

Priced to move

So it's a low end phone, particularly when you consider that there's no front-facing camera and the rear snapper has no flash. It's also only a small improvement over the Nokia Lumia 520... but then for £60 you can hardly complain.

The Lumia 520 was one of Nokia's most successful Windows Phone handsets and with a price like that we expect the Lumia 530 will repeat the trick. Not just in western markets, but will continue Nokia/Microsoft's positive surge in developing regions too, which is mission critical to the firm as it looks to increase its user base as quickly as possible.