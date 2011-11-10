LoveFilm app lands on Android

LoveFilm has unveiled its first-ever app for Android, which allows users to manage their LoveFilm accounts on the go.

It's not the streaming app that many an Android user has been waiting for – if you want this you will have to defect and buy an iPad – but the application does offer easy access to rental lists as well as access to film information through whatever Android device they are using.

Stream team

We contacted LoveFilm about the omission of streaming on the app and unfortunately there's no news as to when we will see this functionality land on the Android Market.

What you do get, however, is a whole bunch of movie trailers to watch and also the ability to take a gander at the 70,000 titles that make up the LoveFilm movie catalogue.

When it comes to streaming movies in the UK, just last month Netflix announced that it will be offering its streaming service to Brits in 2012 – with MGM and possibly ITV offering up their content.

Android also unveiled its own movie store in October. This is no doubt a service the Amazon-owned LoveFilm will be watching very closely.

to get the LoveFilm By Post app, head over to the Android Market now.