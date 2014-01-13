Latest Nokia Normandy leak gives Android a colourful new look

Those Nokia Normandy rumours are gathering some serious momentum right now, but we're still not entirely convinced that the Android Nokia phone is a sure thing.

We were a little suspect of a picture tweeted by someone who claimed we were looking at the Normandy, especially as the phone was hidden behind a protective shell.

However another picture of the handset, this time without the case, has just popped up over on Weibo – and it's a tad more persuasive.

The phone shows a vibrant OS on the screen that looks like it could be Nokia's modified version of Android 4.4 KitKat, which has also been rumoured for the device.

These icons weren't seen in the recent leak of screens by @evleaks, which showed lockscreen notifications, Skype and calling in action.

Normandy landing?

We put it side by side with pure Android and several of the icons along the top do match up, though that still doesn't mean this is the real deal.

The big menu icons on the display do, however, look quite different to the standard Android ones. So Nokia may have done a real job on this.

But with Microsoft purchasing Nokia's handset division, a Normandy handset still feels unlikely, despite it showing up in a benchmark test with a 5-megapixel camera and 854 x 540 display.

But then we've heard that Nokia has been developing the phone despite the sale and plans to push it out in 2014.

These latest pictures could be an indication that the wheels on the Normandy are very much in motion.