Instagram hopes 'you may like this' new focus on video

Joining a social media site can be daunting if you don't know who to follow. Thankfully, sites like Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube cherry-pick a few choice accounts based on your profile that it thinks you'll like.

Instagram's Explore page is no exception, building up recommendations tailored to the photos you like, as well as find related content based on special tags. Now that content can go even further, as Instagram announced today that it is adding video to the Explore stable.

Instagram - normally focused on stylized still images - has been making several smaller changes this spring, adding longer record times on video, changing its algorithm for popular posts, and accidentally losing the "sign out" button for a hot second.

With video content added to its Explore tab, Instagrammers can watch multiple recommended videos in succession - similar to Snapchat's recent auto-play feature for viewing friends' posts - as well as find featured channels based on certain topics.

Instagram's push for video comes shortly after its parent company Facebook pushed for more video news on its own site to stay on the pulse of trending topics. Thankfully, Instagram's updated explore feature adds the option to see less of content that appeals to you as well, for that added bit of curation.

Eager Instagram fans can begin Exploring today on both iOS and Android versions. Though the features are currently being rolled out exclusively in the US, Instagram promises to go worldwide soon.