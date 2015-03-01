Ikea is going to turn your home into one big wireless charger

We're not yet living in the tangle-free world we were promised, but as wireless charging begins to finally take off, the fantasy isn't far from reach.

With that in mind, Ikea, master of ready-to-assemble furniture, is about to introduce a new collection of furnishings that will seamlessly integrate wireless charging into the house.

Starting April, Ikea will begin to roll out a new series of furniture including bedside tablets, desks and lamps that will double up as charging spots using the Qi standard.

"We have created smart wireless solutions so you don't need to see the cables anymore. Many products can be charged at the same time, but you still have a beautiful wireless home", said Ikea designer David Wahl.

Ikea's tech-powered ranged will launch in Europe and the US to start, with a global rollout to follow. While it will go a long way in ensuring our homes are ready for the age of wires-free charging, it should also (more importantly) give smartphone makers an extra nudge of encouragement towards killing wires once and for all.