HTC One Max flexes onto Sprint's network November 15

HTC's oversized One Max is finally coming to the yellow tinged shores of the Sprint network.

Phablet connoisseurs will be able to purchase the oversized handset starting this Friday, November 15 for $249. The special price naturally comes with a contract string attached. Customers will have to either sign up for a new wireless line or get upgrades attached with Sprint's $25 One Up service.

The HTC One Max features a sizable 5.9-inch 1080p screen. Underneath the big sheet of glass, there's a 1.7GHz quad-core chip backed up by 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. On the software end, the HTC One Max comes running Android 4.3 under HTC's Sense 5.5.

Keeping up with the power user motif, the big honking phone also has a fingerprint scanner and expandable memory, thanks to a microSD slot.

