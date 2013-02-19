HTC One headed to AT&T, Sprint and T-Mobile

HTC officially announced its oft-leaked One phone this morning, putting a firm name on the device known for many weeks as the M7.

Three U.S. carriers are set to receive the phone - AT&T, Sprint and T-Mobile. Verizon, many times at the forefront of mobile device offerings, is conspicuously absent.

But perhaps its own version is in the works?

TechRadar asked Tom Harlin, director of North American PR for HTC, about any future One arrival at Verizon and were told that the Droid DNA, announced in November, is doing "incredible" for both companies.

"We're holding off at the moment," he said, though he declined to comment whether the One will make it to Verizon in one guise or another down the road.

Decisions, decisions

As for exact release date and pricing, HTC and the carriers aren't lifting the lid on that information just yet, though the phone will be available in March. Best Buy also plans to carry the phone.

Customers can grab the phone in a few combos, with color options in either black or silver. As for storage, One wanters can chose 32GB or 64GB.

What isn't optional are the HTC One's built-in specs, including a 4.7-inch Ful HD display, quad-core 1.7GHz Snapdragon processor and 2GB of DDR2 RAM.

The phone is also loaded with a few brand new features: BoomSound (partnered with Beats Audio) provides the beats with front-facing speakers and an amplifier while BlinkFeed brings a constant flow of entertainment, news and photos from a host of news outlets, and social media networks.

HTC Zoe is a new app that animates photos into mini-movies to breathe a little life into otherwise static images.

If all that sounds worth the as-yet-undetermined investment, early bird preorderers can take advantage of a phone trade in program that will knock up to $100 off the new device.