HTC First release date, price, specs and features

Meet the HTC First, the closest thing we'll get to a Facebook Phone, as it has Facebook Home preloaded.

Facebook Home is the eponymous social network's new deeply integrated Android overlay which brings all manner of Facebook shenanigans to your phone's homescreen and notifications bar.

"It's a great opportunity to bring mobile and social together even more closely," Cho said, promising "the best Facebook experience" on the device.

The HTC First comes with Instagram pre-loaded.

The HTC First's U.S. release date is April 12, but there is no U.K. release date as of yet. It will come in red, light blue, white and black.

HTC First dimensions and size

HTC says its new "hardware is thin, modern and seamless, with soft edges to draw your attention to the updates from friends and family". The dimensions are 125.6 x 64.93 x 8.96mm (4.96 x 2.56x 0.35in), and it weighs in at 4.37oz - that's 124g.

HTC First OS, processor and connectivity

Inside, the smartphone runs Android 4.1 - Jelly Bean - with the new Facebook Home experience and incorporates a Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 processor with dual-core CPU and 3G/4G world and multimode LTE. There's also 802.11a/b/g/n Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.0.

HTC First display and camera

There's also a 1280 x 720 4.3-inch glass display, while there's a 5MP rear-facing camera with LED flash in addition to a 1.6MP snapper on the rear. Up to 1080p HD video capture is supported, with 720p HD playback on the device. There's a 4x digital zoom.

HTC First media

There's also a built-in FM radio in addition to support for AAC, AAC+, eAAC+, AMR, iMelody, MIDI and MP3 music formats.

HTC First in the US

The HTC First will be available in the U.S. for $99.99 exclusively on AT&T at first for LTE. "The HTC First will offer the best Facebook Home experience on mobile, right out of the box," said Ralph de la Vega, Chief of AT&T Mobility. "Because AT&T offers the fastest 4G LTE in the nation, it's the best network for Facebook Home. And the best device for Facebook Home is the HTC First."

HTC First in the UK

The HTC First is also coming to the U.K., with EE set to range the First first on its 4G network.

We're anticipating a U.K. price tag of about £100, but there are sure to be contract deals in the works, too.

"The HTC First will be exclusively available this summer on EE's superfast 4GEE service, with details on pricing and availability to be announced in due course."

We're on the case with both the networks and HTC so we'll bring you more details on the HTC First U.S. and U.K. release date and pricing as we have them.