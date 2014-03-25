HTC reveals that an HTC One (M8) Google Play edition is coming

Update: The cat's finally out of the bag on the HTC One (M8).

The vanilla Android version will be available in silver for US$699 (AU$764). Supported wireless bands include GSM, WCDMA and LTE.

The Google Play edition will be able to take advantage of the M8's Duo Camera by leveraging HTC's APIs, however the Taiwanese firm didn't have any details on just how Google will accomplish this.

Developer and SIM Unlocked flavors of the phone are also available for AU$899.

Here's our hands-on video with the HTC One (M8):

Original story ...

HTC's doing a stand-up job of keeping its secrets under wraps, having just revealed that there will be a Google Play edition of the HTC One (M8).

Yup, just when we thought we'd seen it all, HTC went and outed the stock Android version of its currently-unannounced new flagship, despite the fact that it'll be going official in just a few hours' time.

"Support for HTC One (M8) Google Play Edition is limited to HTC Photo Edit," reads the description for the HTC Gallery app. Good one, guys.

Nothing on when the pure Android version will be available but we can pretty much take this as confirmation that it's on its way.

The HTC One (M8) launches today: join us for our live blog!

