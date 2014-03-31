Google Now's bill-paying skills to put squeeze on Siri

Slowly but surely, Now is proving to be one of Google's biggest weapons against Apple (just look at Android Wear), and Mountain View looks set to make is predictive assistant even more functional in the next update.

The latest rumour, plucked from the mouth of a source speaking Android Police (and some spotted code), is that Google Now will soon remind you of upcoming bills and offer quick links to pay them online.

On top of that, it's likely that you'll be able to ask Google questions like "what is my next bill?" to see a list of your due payments, be they credit cards or utilities.

This joins rumours that Now will also soon be able to automatically create calendar entries based on mentions of events, and provide contact-based reminders based on your proximity to another person.