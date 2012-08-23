Boost Mobile announces fall lineup, includes Samsung Galaxy S2 4G

Prepaid carrier Boost Mobile revealed its fall lineup and a trio of Samsung phones that should keep most contract-averse customers happy.

The best of the bunch is the Samsung Galaxy S2 4G, Boost's version of the Epic 4G Touch found on Sprint.

But Boost will also boast Samsung's cheaper Galaxy Rush this fall, as well as an old school QWERTY-equipped feature phone known as the Samsung Array.

The temptations of prepaid

If the liberated feeling that comes with going contract-free doesn't make Boost attractive enough, the Samsung Galaxy S2 4G might be the extra incentive needed.

Similar to the Epic 4G Touch before it, the new Galaxy S2 4G packs a 1.2GHz dual-core Exynos processor, a luscious 4.5-inch Super AMOLED Plus display, and 8- and 2-megapixel front and rear cameras, respectively, with 1080p video capture.

The Galaxy S2 4G features WiMAX and EV-DO Rev. A to operate on Sprint's 3G and 4G networks nationwide.

Samsung's Galaxy S2 4G releases on Boost Sept. 6 for $360, running Android 4.0: Ice Cream Sandwich.

Rounding out the Samsung-Boost trio

In addition to the Galaxy S2 4G, Samsung is introducing the more compact (and cheaper) Galaxy Rush and the keyboard-equipped Samsung Array in September.

The Samsung Galaxy Rush sports a 3.5-inch HVGA touchscreen display running on a 1GHz Qualcomm MSM8655 chip, with 768MB of RAM, a 3-megapixel camera, and just 2GB of onboard storage (with room for a microSD).

The Galaxy Rush will cost $150 when it's introduced in late September, and like the Samsung Galaxy S2 4G, it'll run Ice Cream Sandwich out of the box.

The Samsung Array, in contrast, will cost only $60, and will appeal strictly to those unimpressed with the jump to smartphones.

The feature phone's most alluring feature is its slide-down QWERTY keyboard, which is perfect for anyone who prefers the tactile feedback of physical keys.

The Samsung Array also packs a 2-megapixel camera, web-browsing capabilities, and a 2.4-inch LCD screen that Boost assures is "large enough to see pictures and read texts clearly."

