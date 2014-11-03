AT&T reveals its RE camera and HTC Desire Eye release date

AT&T announced today that it's got first dibs on two new HTC gadgets, the HTC Desire Eye and HTC RE camera.

The former is allegedly the ultimate selfie phone, while the latter is a strange little camera that itself is no slouch in the selfie department.

One arrives this Friday, November 7, and the other comes two weeks later on AT&T.

The deets

The HTC Desire Eye is available November 7 for $22.92 per month on an 18-month AT&T Next plan, $27.50 per month on AT&T Next 12, $149.99 with a two-year contract, or $549.99 on its own.

The RE camera, meanwhile, is up for order at AT&T the same day, and will be more widely available in AT&T stores beginning November 21.

The camera will cost $149 if you buy it along with the Desire Eye on a two-year contract or AT&T Next plan, or $299 by itself.