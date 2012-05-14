Asus Padfone shown off in official video

Asus has released a video demo to promote its upcoming Padfone, but it sadly lacks the comedy input of CEO Jonney Shih.

The phone-cum-tablet-cum-netbook has turned heads since it was unveiled in June 2011, but the Padfone could be a bit of a gamble as the Taiwanese firm looks to conquer the smartphone market as well as tablets.

To help drum up interest in this peculiar offering, Asus has put out a video highlighting the key Padfone features, including the touted 102 hours of battery life.

iPad-esque cover and a funky stylus

The video also shows the Padfone's 4.3-inch Super AMOLED qHD display, 1.5GHz Snapdragon S4 processor, Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich and 8MP camera along with the 10.1-inch tablet dock and the additional keyboard dock as well.

A 'Smart Sleeve' is also revealed in the video, which reminds us a lot of Apple's smart cover for the iPad range - Asus might want to put its lawyers on speeddial.

And let's not forget about the stylus headset, allowing you to handwrite on the screen and answers voice calls with. Quite remarkable, but it's probably more of a novelty than genuinely useful feature.

The Asus Padfone was expected to land in stores in April, but stock has been delayed, reportedly due to a shortage of the Qualcomm processor chips it uses.

While you wait for the Padfone to arrive, check out the promotional video below and make sure you read our hands on Asus Padfone review.

