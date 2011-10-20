Asus Padfone release date comfirmed

Fusion-fans will be overjoyed to hear the Asus Padfone release date has finally been unveiled.

Jonney Shih, Asus Chairman, took to the stage at AsiaD to confirm that the tablet and phone combination will be launched in Q1 2012.

He also stated that Ice Cream Sandwich would indeed also be on board the tablet-phone combination, which is something of a blessing given that many phones will be running or about the run Android 4.0 when the phone is launched.

In fairness to Shih, this isn't really anything new - Asus promised to deliver the Padfone in 'early 2012' when the phone was launched in June this year and it seems that promise is holding.

All in one

In case you need a reminder, the Padfone is an Android-based 4.3-inch smartphone capable of turning itself into a tablet with a handy 10.1-inch touchscreen dock.

Plus it also featured one of our favourite product unveilings in the world, which you can check out here:

We're certainly intrigued by the concept of a phone and a tablet together, if not quite excited... but it doesn't sound like too long to wait until you'll be reading our first joint phone and tablet review.

