Apple may stop iPhone 5S Touch ID 'forgetting' your fingers

Not long ago, we reported that a number of iPhone 5S users were complaining of a "fade" issue with the iPhone 5S Touch ID scanner, causing it to forget your fingerprints over time.
Now a source "familiar with Apple's development plans" has said that the company is preparing to release a software update that could fix the problem.
The source, speaking to Appleinsider, said that Apple is aware of the problem experienced by early adopters of the 5S, and will release a free software update "relatively soon".
Give it the finger
It's unclear whether this will be part of iOS 7.1, which is expected to arrive mid-March, or its own standalone update.
Users who have experienced "fade" have temporary fixed the problem by reconfiguring their prints, however it's only taken weeks for the problem to appear again.