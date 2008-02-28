Apple iPhone SDK coming next week

Apple has confirmed that the SDK kit for the iPhone will be released next week. The firm said that it hopes to sell 10 million handsets by the end of the year.

In a bid to lure corporate users away from BlackBerry handsets, Apple said it will also add new business features to the iPhone, Reuters reports.

Third-party apps next month?

These functions, as well as details on the SDK kit for the Apple iPhone, are to be revealed next Thursday 6 March. This means third-party applications could be on the way as early as next month. More applications developed for the handset will of course mean more sales.

Speaking at an investment conference, Apple's chief operating officer Tim Cook said he had "really good confidence" that the company would reach its goal of selling 10 million iPhones by the end of the year.