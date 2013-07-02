Android 4.3 notification update may herald wearable tech revolution

Details on Google's impending Android 4.3 Jelly Bean update are beginning to leak and the latest news to slide out of the rumour mill claims the notification system is getting some love.

Android doesn't currently allow app developers to do much with notifications, especially if you're looking to view them on a synced device such as Google Glass or a smartwatch.

According to Android Police, an Android obsessive by the name of Kevin has discovered new features as part of the notification service in version 4.3 of Jelly Bean, revealing that apps may be able to read, dismiss and activate buttons on notifications.

Smart, watch

Third party apps may be able to replicate the notification panel, which would be a great benefit to the smartwatch world as it's currently tricky to get the messages synced between devices - perhaps there really is a Google Watch on the cards?

The code as it stands at the moment apparently only gives the special access to Google's own suite of apps, but it's thought that third party applications will be able to get in on the action soon.

Google itself hasn't said anything about the next version of its mobile platform, although if rumours are to be believed then we're going to be seeing Android 4.3 Jelly Bean in the next few months, ahead of Android 5.0 Key Lime Pie later this year.