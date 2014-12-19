Alleged Sony Xperia E4 gets pictured next to a predecessor

This is how the two phones stack up

It's been less than a week since we first caught wind of the Sony Xperia E4, an unannounced budget handset that's rumored to be launching at MWC 2015.

Already, though, Polish site Teleguru has published a sizable gallery of photos of the phone, including some with it posing next to the Sony Xperia Z1 Compact.

The Xperia E4 is rumored to have a 5-inch screen, but with its thin bezels it appears only slightly larger in overall size than the 4.3-inch Z1 Compact.

No one will complain about getting a lot more screen real estate (even if it is just 540 x 960) while sacrificing a minimal amount of portability, and the budget Xperia E4 reportedly also comes with a 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek chip, 1GB of memory, 8GB of storage, and 5- and 2-megapixel cameras.

A side-by-side comparison (credit: Teleguru)

It will supposedly launch with Android KitKat and be upgraded to Lollipop some time later, and cost $200 (about £128, AU$245)

The version in these pictures is reportedly a prototype, and it may be months yet before we actually see it.

But we'll be keeping an eye out as its expected release date in March approaches.