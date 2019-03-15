Oppo phone deals are now available on contract from EE

With Samsung, Apple and Huawei having a very firm, expensive grasp on the world of mobile phone deals right now, we are always eagerly awaiting the next competitor to come through and shake things up. The latest company to try and win a spot on the UK phone stage is Oppo.

You might be sitting there, wondering what an Oppo is, and you're not alone...or more specifically, you're not alone in the West. Oppo currently stands as the fifth biggest smartphone brand in the world but it hasn't really tried to make a push in non-Asian markets - until 2019.

Oppo launched in the UK back in January but only offered SIM-free devices, then in February it became available on Carphone Warehouse's network - iD Mobile. Now thanks to Carphone and Mobiles.co.uk, it is finally available to purchase with a contract on a major network, EE.

There is currently three devices available - Oppo Find X (the flagship), Oppo RX17 Pro (the mid-range option) and the Oppo RX17 Neo (the budget option). We've listed the best deals for each of these devices on EE below so you can see which one suits your needs best. Or if you're an EE fan but you're not quite sure about Oppo yet, check out our best EE phone deals for all of the options from this network.

The best Oppo deals on EE:

Oppo Find X from Carphone Warehouse | EE | £99.99 upfront | 30GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £53 per month

Oppo's flagship device - think of this like the S10 or iPhone XS Max of the Oppo world. Coming in at £53 a month, this isn't a cheap phone but there's a reason for that price. This is a powerful device, with a strong battery and processor. Topping it off is a interesting pop-up camera, making the phone's display completely infinite, not even a pin-hole space where the camera should be.

Oppo RX17 Pro from Mobiles.co.uk | EE | £35 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 30GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £33 per month

Fitting into the slot of the mid-range device from this company, the RX17 Pro features a good camera, in-screen fingerprint scanner and all of the features you'd expect from a phone these days. It also comes in at a much more affordable price tag than the Find X. With this deal you get big data, affordable monthly costs and the benefits of being on EE - the UK's fastest 4G network.

Oppo RX17 Neo from Mobiles.co.uk | EE | 99p upfront | 4GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £22 per month

If you just wanted the cheapest Oppo device, then here it is. Monthly costs of £22 and practically nothing upfront easily puts this into the budget pricing region for smart phones. It might not be as powerful as the two models above, but when you're paying so little, can you really grumble at that?

