OnePlus 8 Pro case leak supports extra camera rumors

Another leak for the OnePlus 8 Pro reveals alleged photos of a case for the phone that supports prior rumors of extra sensors on the rear camera suite – most likely, a time-of-flight sensor to measure depth of field.
These case photos, first posted on Weibo, show a vertical oval that should fit a rear camera block that looks a lot like that of the OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7T Pro phones, but there’s an extra smaller cutout beside it that could be making room for the aforementioned sensors.
It’s unclear if this alleged case is for just the OnePlus 8 Pro or if it will fit the standard OnePlus 8 as well, which is another way of saying we don’t know how its rear camera block will look. While the OnePlus 7 just had a shortened vertical oval without the ultrawide or telephoto lenses, the OnePlus 7T included them, but in a circular camera bump.
This case supports the assertions made by previous leaks showing the OnePlus 8’s supposed design, from sketches to renders, in another way: it doesn’t have a pop-up selfie camera, which was the norm in the 7 Pro and 7T Pro. Instead, prior renders suggest the OnePlus 8 and/or OnePlus 8 Pro will pack a front-facing camera in a punch-hole instead, though there’s no way for this case leak to help prove that.
Via PhoneArena
