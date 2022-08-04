OnePlus 10T surprisingly provides a 150W charger no matter which variant you choose

Audio player loading…

In an event last night, OnePlus launched its next premium smartphone for both the international and the Indian markets. The OnePlus 10T finally made its debut and will retail from Rs 49,999 in the country with pre-orders already open.

The OnePlus 10T has been teased over the past few months and there is no surprise at all about the design and the specifications. The premium smartphone will be the third to enter the market with the latest from Qualcomm running the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset. It also says goodbye to the alert slider. Previously, Asus ROG Phone 6 and the iQoo 9T launched as well, the latter being the closest competitor.

And unlike the OnePlus 10R, the smartphone will come with the fastest 150W charger in the box. OnePlus has also made the device enticing for mobile gamers by providing up to 16GB of RAM.

OnePlus 10T pricing and availability

The OnePlus 10T is available in two colour options - Moonstone Black and Jade Green. The smartphone is already up for pre-order on OnePlus’ web and app store and Amazon.

The OnePlus 10T will be going on sale from August 6 across all other offline and online retail channels. It is available in three variants and its pricing is as follows:

Variant Price 8GB RAM / 128GB storage Rs 49,999 12GB RAM / 256GB storage Rs 54,999 16GB RAM / 256GB storage Rs 55,999

The availability of the 16GB RAM variant is yet to be announced.

While ordering the device through the company’s website (opens in new tab), you will be eligible to receive a Rs 1,000 coupon. This would be provided once the product has been delivered. Also, it can be redeemed to purchase other OnePlus products on through the company’s online store and app. You can also get up to 6 months of free Spotify Premium membership when buying the OnePlus 10T. ICICI Bank cardholders can avail of an instant discount of up to Rs 5,000 through the OnePlus online store. If you intend to exchange your existing smartphone for the new OnePlus 10T, OnePlus will offer an exchange discount of up to Rs 5,000 as well.

If you’re looking to purchase the OnePlus 10T through Amazon (opens in new tab), then SBI cardholders get most of the benefits for now. As part of the Kickstarter days sale and lead-up to the Great Freedom sale, you can avail of an instant discount of Rs 4,250 and Rs 3,750 on full payment and EMI transactions respectively. Additionally, a 10% discount of up to Rs 1,250 is also available for SBI credit cardholders. Customers who opt for prepaid orders will receive Rs 1,000 cashback in the form of an Amazon Pay balance.

OnePlus 10T specifications

The OnePlus 10T runs on the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset clubbed with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage on the base variant. You get a 6.7-inch FullHD AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate supporting HDR10+.

It comes with a triple-camera setup featuring a 50MP primary lens with a Sony IMX766 sensor, a secondary 8MP ultrawide lens and a third 2MP macro lens. For selfies, you get a 16MP camera.

In terms of connectivity, the smartphone comes with Bluetooth 5.2, dual-band Wi-Fi and NFC. The smartphone also removes the alert slider to bring in support for the 150W fast charging technology and features a 4,800 mAh battery pack. The charger will be available on the variants this time, unlike the OnePlus 10R.

It runs on OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12 but will be receiving the next update when it rolls out officially. The company did unveil OxygenOS 13 however there doesn’t seem to be anything different from the ColorOS-based themes.