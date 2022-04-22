One of the best free video editors just became an even better option

Audio player loading…

Blackmagic Design has rolled out DaVinci Resolve 18, a new version of the free video editing software that puts cloud collaboration front and center.

As part of the upgrade, the software has been beefed up with new remote collaboration tools and cloud-based workflows. Topping the list of improvements is a new integration with Blackmagic Cloud.

According to the company, Blackmagic Cloud lets DaVinci Resolve users “share projects and work collaboratively with editors, colorists, VFX artists and audio engineers on the same project at the same time, anywhere in the world". The remote collaboration tool will also now let users host project libraries on the cloud-based Project Server.

Upgrades galore

Helping drive new cloud capabilities is the Blackmagic Proxy Generator App. The app creates H.264, H.265, or Apple ProRes proxies from camera originals to speed up online file transfers. Users are then able to switch between originals and proxies as they edit clips and move to post.

Intelligent path mapping further increases the collaboration workflow within the app by letting users link unique file paths without having to manually search and relink assets.

The NLE app also builds up the toolkit for colorists, with the likes of the Neural Engine-powered object mask tool, which the firm says “is able to recognize and track the movement of thousands of unique objects.” A new depth map effect is also included, adding the option to create a 3D depth matte for individually coloring backgrounds and foregrounds, depending on what is need to highlight in each scene.

Owners of Apple M1-powered devices will be delighted to hear that DaVinci Resolve 18 now fully supports Apple’s proprietary silicon too. The news comes just days after Adobe announced its video effects software After Effects will also get native M1 support .

Hardware for the cloud

On the hardware side, Blackmagic has unveiled the smartly designed Cloud Store and the HyperDeck Shuttle HD.

Billed as a “high-performance network storage solution”, the Cloud Store unit is built to maximize transfer speeds with four 10G Ethernet connections and a parallel memory core. Retailing from $9,595, it’s available in 20TB, 80TB, and 320TB models from Q2 2022.

The HyperDeck Shuttle, on the other hand, is out now, priced $495. The recorder/player with built-in teleprompter features a commanding search dial and broadcast deck controls for faster navigation.

Elsewhere, Blackmagic Design continues to roll out QoL improvements, like GPU acceleration, increased subtitle support, 5x5 multicam viewer, a new surface tracker, and expanded support for Dolby Atmos.