Nokia's five new cheap phones include one of the most affordable 5G mobiles

Please note: TechRadar didn't receive imagery on HMD Global's new phones prior to embargo, so the mobile shown above is the older Nokia G50.

Perhaps one of the most intriguing phone launches of CES 2022 isn't the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE's reveal, the OnePlus 10 Pro teasers or the debut of the Vivo V23, but a collection of four new affordable Nokia phones shown off by HMD Global.

The new selection consists of one flip phone, the 2760 Flip, and four smartphones: the Nokias C100, C200, G100 and G400. They're part of a big push on behalf of HMD Global in the US, and as such, they'll only be going on sale in the United States.

We'll run you through most of those mobiles below, but we want to highlight the most interesting one, and that's the top-end one of the bunch; the Nokia G400. This will be going on sale for $239, so even as the best of the bunch it's still very reasonably priced, but its specs are impressive.

The mobile has a 6.6-inch screen which boasts a FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, as well as a 48MP main camera, 5,000mAh battery, 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Oh, and it's 5G compatible making it one of the most affordable mobiles we've seen that can connect to 5G networks.

With that range of specs, the phone promises to be a cheap and cheery masterpiece, and we'll be testing it out when it launches to see just how good it really is.

Just note, we don't know everything about the new phones just yet, so await a fuller specs list closer to launch (though we don't actually know when that is just yet - all these mobiles will be launching in the "first half of 2022").

And the other three Nokia phones

Let's slide down the range backward from the G400. Next, the Nokia G100 is part of HMD Global's top-tier family, but doesn't have exactly the same specs.

The mobile will launch for just $149 and has a 6.5-inch HD+ screen, 5,000mAh battery, rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and three rear cameras.

The Nokia C200 will launch for $119 and has a 6.1-inch HD screen and 4,000mAH battery. This is the device we know least about right now.

The last smartphone is the Nokia C100, which will go on sale for just $99. It has a 5.45-inch screen, so it's lovely and compact, and will have a 8MP front-facing camera as well as a rear snapper of the same resolution. It has a 3,000mAh battery which seems small, but fits the little phone's overall size.

Finally we've got the Nokia 2760 Flip, which as the name suggests is a flip phone, and it'll sell for $79 exclusively from TracFone. Features include an emergency button that can call an emergency contact and share your GPS to them, a small external display for notifications, and the KaiOS operating system.

Since we don't know a release date for these phones, we can't say when we'll get full reviews on them, but we'll endeavor to bring you timely buying advice when they do go on sale.