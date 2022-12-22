No, Charlie Cox's Daredevil won't be in Marvel's Deadpool 3

Audio player loading…

Daredevil star Charlie Cox has clarified comments he made about his Marvel character's possible appearance in Deadpool 3.

In an exclusive chat with TechRadar, Cox confirmed he won't be making a cameo in Deadpool 3, let alone feature in a larger capacity. Instead, the next time we'll see The Man Without Fear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) – outside of a potential cameo in Echo's Marvel Phase 5 TV show – will be in his own standalone MCU Disney Plus series, aka Daredevil: Born Again.

Curiously, Cox was clarifying an answer he gave at Germany's Roster Con 2022. During a panel at the Dortmund-based event, Cox suggested that Born Again would be similar in tone – from humor and action perspectives – to Deadpool. To the delight of the crowd, Cox also said "there's a place for Daredevil to show up in Deadpool", before adding: "Great, now that'll be a news story".

When you've been in the superhero game for as long as Cox has, you recognize when you've said something that fans and the media will latch onto. Unsurprisingly, the MCU rumor mill went into overdrive in the wake of Cox's comments, with many speculating he could make a shock appearance in Deadpool 3.

However, Cox told TechRadar that there was nothing to read into in his comments, with the British actor keen to deny that he'll show up in the Ryan Reynolds-starring Marvel film.

Matt Murdock is bringing a cease and desist letter to those Deadpool 3 rumors. (Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney Plus)

"Oh god, what did I say again?" Cox asked when TechRadar brought up Daredevil's potential appearance in Deadpool 3. After reminding him about his Roster Con answer, he added: "Oh yeah, I said that in Germany, didn't I? I can tell you now, I'm definitely not in Deadpool 3."

Given that Deadpool and Daredevil have teamed up in various Marvel comics over the decades, Cox's answer is sure to disappoint the MCU's fanbase. After all, Cox's Matt Murdock and Reynolds' Wade Wilson are two of the most popular live-action Marvel characters. Seeing them join forces on the big screen with Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, who is confirmed to be returning as the fan-favorite superhero one last time in Deadpool 3, would have broken the internet.

Of course, Cox could be trying to throw us off the scent by playing down a possible cameo in Deadpool's third cinematic adventure. However, Cox clearly doesn't want to lead Daredevil or MCU fans on by teasing something that may or may not happen, adding: "If it ends up being true, I've inadvertently spoiled something. If it isn't, fans who are excited about something I say will end up being disappointed."

File this one under "incredibly unlikely" for now, then. Even if Cox is telling the truth, which we believe he is, there's still lots of MCU content to look forward to over the next few years.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania officially kicks off Phase 5 of the MCU in February 2023, with Daredevil: Born Again being part of Marvel's next slate of superhero movies and TV shows. Deadpool 3 might be part of Phase 5, too, though it's more likely it'll be the first project released as part of Phase 6.

As well as Ant-Man 3 and Daredevil's first MCU production, Marvel fans can look forward to shows like Secret Invasion and Loki season 2. In terms of films – read our how to watch the Marvel movies in order guide while you're here – The Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3's first trailer teased Adam Warlock and baby Rocket among other enthralling moments. That film arrives in May 2023, with The Marvels (July 2023) currently the final Phase 5 movie set to arrive next year.

