These Nintendo Switch deals are back in stock at GameStop - but hurry

Nintendo Switch deals are in stock at GameStop right now, so if you've been holding out for inventory to return now's your chance to pounce. These bundles are a little more expensive than we're used to seeing, coming in at $519.99 - but this isn't the work of scalpers. Instead, there's a massive stash of goods included in this price tag - a tactic GameStop employs to dissuade those looking to bulk buy stock and target only those looking for their own Nintendo Switch deals.

You're getting a Nintendo Switch console with a Pro Controller and three games - The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and Minecraft. That's excellent value, and if you've been on the hunt for the Nintendo Switch in stock for a while it's well worth it. You'll have to move quickly though, these are going to be particularly popular considering the stock shortages of the past few months.

It's been a long time coming, but this latest Nintendo Switch stock may just be the start of the console's return to our shelves. For now, this is going to be an incredible race to the checkout.

You'll find the latest Nintendo Switch Lite bundle deals still available further down the page.

Nintendo Switch deals in stock in the US

Nintendo Switch bundle | $519.99 at GameStop

This Nintendo Switch bundle may look pricey at first glance, but there's a whole load of games included in this price tag. Animal Crossing, Minecraft and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and a Nintendo Switch Pro controller are all included here.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch bundle - Gray | $519.99 at GameStop

If the offer above is out of stock or you're really set on those gray Joy-Cons, you'll find the same $519 price tag on the same Nintendo Switch bundle in a color variant at GameStop as well.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch stock run out? Here's where you can grab a Switch Lite in the UK and US

We're tracking all the latest Nintendo Switch deals and sales right here on TechRadar, but if you're struggling to find more stock you'll want to check out our guide on where to buy a Nintendo Switch.