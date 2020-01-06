New Nintendo Switch production rumored to start as soon as April

Rumors that a new Nintendo Switch is on the way have been circulating for a while now, suggesting Nintendo is planning to release an updated version of the Switch (maybe a Switch Pro) in the future.

But according to a report by Taiwan newspaper DigiTimes, mass production on this new Switch will begin much earlier than we expected. The report claims production will start "at the end of first-quarter 2020"- with the console itself releasing in mid-2020. That would see production starting by April, probably in March.

DigiTimes claims this information comes via "sources from the related upstream supply chain".

How likely is it?

(Image credit: Nintendo)

As with all rumors, we have to take this with a big ol' pinch of salt, but we are expecting to hear news of a new Nintendo Switch this year.

Last year, a Wall Street Journal report suggested that Nintendo is working on two individual Switch variants that, rather than making the current Nintendo Switch obsolete, would put it in the middle of a range growing to suit all budgets.

According to the publication's sources, the first of these new devices will be aimed at budget gamers, and will see the Switch presented in a more traditional handheld-first format - we now know that this device was the Switch Lite.

However, we haven't heard any more on the second new version of the Nintendo Switch which has been rumored. According to the Wall Street Journal's report, this second new Switch would be a premium version of the console with "enhanced features targeted at avid videogamers." Potentially a Switch Pro.

While DigiTime's report adds weight to this rumor, we're still not sure we'll see this new Switch by mid-2020. Especially considering Nintendo hasn't revealed it yet.

Via Polygon