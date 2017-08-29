New HTC U11 launches with 128GB storage and 6GB of RAM

The HTC U11 is one of our best phones, but for UK buyers an even better model is about to land: one with 128GB of storage (up from the 64GB that’s currently available).

And that’s not the only difference, as it’s also boosted from 4GB to 6GB of RAM, making it even more powerful than the standard version of HTC’s flagship.

The only other change is that it comes with a dual SIM card slot as standard, whatever colour you choose, where currently you can only get a dual SIM model in Solar Red.

Familiar, but too much?

The phone is otherwise identical to the existing HTC U11, meaning you’ll get a strong 12MP camera, an attractive two-tone glass design, top-quality audio performance, flagship power from a Snapdragon 835 chipset and a squeezable frame.

It also comes with a microSD card slot with support for cards of up to 256GB, so there shouldn’t be any need to run low on space – though if you’re using a microSD card you won’t be able to stick in a second SIM, as they use the same slot.

If you want to get your hands on this new beefier HTC U11 you can pre-order it now for £699, which is £50 more than the RRP of the 64GB version. There’s no exact release date yet, but apparently it will start shipping in early September.