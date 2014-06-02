TechRadar Tip Off: 100% Free Wireless Internet with 85% off 4G Mobile Hotspot

In need of a good hotspot but don't want to pay a ton of money?

Then maybe it's time you check out the Freedom Spot Photon: Platinum Edition, a small 4G mobile Wi-Fi hotspot from FreedomPop that's currently 85% off meaning you'll only pay $19.99.

Get 100% free high speed wireless internet on any device, anywhere. You can stay connected to everything in your life while on the go with instant broadband internet access for up to 8 Wi-Fi devices and speeds up to 12Mbps down.

Share photos, stream video, check your email, and browse the web without any interruptions. With no contracts or cancellation fees you can choose from a variety of flexible and affordable prepaid plans. You'll be able to pay for only what you need even if it changes from month to month.

It's also small enough to not be a hassle, and you won't have to charge it for six hours (or more depending on usage).