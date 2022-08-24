Netflix's crime drama on phising in Indian small town to stream from September 23

Audio player loading…

Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega, the 2020 crime drama in a small town in the hinterlands of India, did very well. Little wonder that Netflix will be having a second season of the intriguing story of digital felony in locations you wouldn't normally associate with such offences.

Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega, Season 2, inspired by real life events, will be on the rampant growth of phishing calls and cyber crime in India. It will start streaming from September 23. The characters of Sunny & Gudiya, which we saw in the first season, will be back and this time they are thirsting for revenge.

The streamer also put out an interesting cover pic of an enormous banyan tree in the middle of nowhere with hundreds of mobile phones hanging from it, as a teaser for the series.

Produced by Viacom18 Studios’ Tipping Point, from National Award winning director, Soumendra Padhi and writer Trishant Srivastava, season 2 of Jamtara - Sabka Number Ayega will bring together a concoction of politics and revenge, paired with an unquenchable thirst for power, the streamer said.

Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega, Season 2: Story and cast

Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega, in the first season, was the story of young school drop-outs who stumble on to an elaborate phishing scam, only to be intercepted by the police and local politicians. "The returning season highlights what grows to become India’s next huge scam with Sunny at the helm of it while Gudiya and Rocky fight back in their own ways," Netflix said.

Sparsh Shrivastav, Anshumaan Pushkar, Monika Panwar and Amit Sial will reprise their roles as Sunny, Rocky, Gudiya and Brajesh alongside Dibyendu Bhattacharya and Aksha Pardhasany. The new season will also feature new characters played by Ravi Chahal and the redoubtable Seema Pahwa.

Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega is among the many series and shows that Netflix is bringing for the second season. The streamer last month had the second season of She, one of its successful web series from 2020. It also started streaming the second season of Masaba Masaba. The much expected second offering of Delhi Crime will start streaming from this week. Some time later, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives and Mismatched will have their second season streaming.

There is heightened expectation on Delhi Crime's second season as Shefali Shah as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi and her trusted team are returning to crack yet another convoluted case. It was India’s only International Emmy Award-winning series. Based on real events, the series this time focus on investigation and police efforts to save Delhi and its senior citizens from a heinous gang of killers.