Netflix's canceling spree continues as it axes acclaimed family drama

Audio player loading…

Netflix has canceled Raising Dion after two seasons on the streaming service.

News of the show's cancelation was confirmed last night (April 26) by star Sammi Haney, who revealed on Instagram that the show was no more.

Writing about the cancelation, Haney thanked the show's fans and expressed sorrow that it would not return for a third season.

She wrote: "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED. Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans! Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!”

A post shared by Sammi Haney | on Raising Dion (@sammi.haney) A photo posted by on

Raising Dion was adapted from the comic book of the same name by Dennis Liu and made its debut on Netflix in 2019.

It told the story of Nicole, a widower raising her son, Dion. As well as facing all the normal dramas of raising a young son singlehandedly, things get complicated when Dion starts to manifest several magical, superhero-like abilities.

Quickly made aware that there are people who would exploit her son's abilities, Nicole attempts to keep them a secret, but that, as you might imagine, proves to be very challenging indeed.

The show also starred Ja'Siah Young in the role of Dion, with Haney playing Esperanza Jimenez, his best friend. Jason Ritter, Jazmyn Simon and Rome Flynn were also in the cast.

Michael B. Jordan, who had a recurring role as Mark, the dead husband of Wainwright's Nicole, was also among the show's executive producers, along with Liu

Analysis: Why was Raising Dion canceled?

Quite simply, Netflix is tightening its belt.

We already know that the streaming giant has lost 200,000 subscribers since the beginning of 2022, a drop which has seen $50 billion fall off the company's value, and that news was quickly followed by news that Netflix had re-evaluted many of its in-development projects, with the streamer's animation projects hit particularly hard.

However, critics liked Raising Dion, and it scored a decent 83% on Rotten Tomatoes, and viewers seemed to like it too. The show enjoyed a four-week spell in Netflix’s global top 10 for English-language series, hitting second place in its second week.

So, either viewership tailed off dramatically, or, perhaps with a third season and the prospect of increased salaries for the show's cast, Netflix have baulked.

Raising Dion joins Archive 81, The Babysitters' Club and Cowboy Bebop in Netflix's canceling spree. And, given all the streamer's recent troubles, it is unlikely to be the last instalment...