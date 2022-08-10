Netflix doubles down on unscripted stories in India

Audio player loading…

The toughest challenge for Netflix in India has been getting its content slate get the right balance. The platform is already accused of --- not unreasonably one would say --- of being focused on South Bombay types (an euphemism for upscale Hindi audience). Its choice of original films, like the latest Darlings --- which, by the way, we found middling --- is clearly reflective of it.

But it is not as if Netflix is not aware of this criticism, and the platform has been consciously working towards broadbasing its content. But it still needs to do more, as its choices for its 'unscripted' shows and series also seem to cater to the segment it is allegedly partial to.

But it is clear that Netflix is doubling down on real stories, as opposed to make-believe ones. Recently, Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India, said: "We are the home for unscripted content that is fresh and compelling, and has the power to connect with audiences in India and beyond."

The streamer yesterday unveiled its upcoming unscripted slate, and, among others, it features a clutch of new titles from dating to crime, and also has returning hits like Indian Matchmaking and The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

What is on Netflix's content slate

In an announcement, Netflix India said "the favourites return as Netflix brings back two of its sauciest shows - Indian Matchmaking and Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Lives. Providing the sweetest escape, the two shows are packed with drama, squabbles and a lot of laughter! Sima Aunty returns with a second season where some stars align and some matches decline. On the other hand, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Panday, Seema Kiran Sajdeh and Neelam Kothari Soni are bringing back hot flushes, new crushes, and more rushes of drama in a Season 2 that is bigger, bolder and fabulous-er!"

Among Netflix new programs are Social Currency, in which eight popular influencers will compete by powering through 21 days without their social media handles and building their identities from scratch. There is also IRL—In Real Love, a dating show that seeks to know if real love will beat virtual love.

Among the new shows is also the much-expected and much-hyped documentary Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale. It will follow Lady Superstar in the South Nayanthara, and her love and marriage to filmmaker Vignesh Shivan.

Then there is the new true-crime show Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld, which will document the battle between the police and organised underworld crime groups in the Mumbai of the 90s.

Netfilx has also included in this list is the second part of Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer, which follows the the previous documentary series Indian Predator: Butcher of Delhi.