Need a Google Home Mini before Christmas? Then don't miss these deals

Just because Black Friday is behind us now doesn't mean you've missed your chance to get a cheap Google Home Mini. Actually, you have even more options today on this random day in December than you did during the recent sale event.

You can get a Google Home Mini on its own for just $29 and in any color too, including the brand new Aqua version (pictured below). Or if you're after a few more smart home items, you can bundle the smart speaker with some of those too. Take a look below for details.

Google Home Mini $49 $29 at Walmart

The Google Home Mini smart speaker is, for our money, the smarter smart speaker when stacked up against Amazon's Alexa in the Amazon Echo Dot. And at this price, it's pretty much essential. Little known fact: you can enjoy the free version of Spotify on the Home Mini, while the Echo is a paid-only scenario. Another point for the Home team.View Deal

Google Home Mini / smart light bulb $55 $35 at Walmart

For just $6 more than Walmart's super cheap Google Home Mini price you can get the gray one bundled with a smart light bulb. This means you'll be able to activate the light simply by asking Google to turn it on. This is great for when you come home in the evening or when getting up in the middle of the night. No need to fumble around for the switch in the dark. Why are hallway switches so far from the bedroom door?

Google Home Mini 2 pack $78 $50 at Walmart

This bundle's usual $78 asking price gives you a decent $22 saving over buying two Home Minis at MSRP. But today's new $50 asking price essentially knocks the smart speakers down to $25 each. You can only get them in gray tough.

Google Home Mini / Chromecast bundle $74 $49 at Walmart

If you've had your eye on a Chromecast streaming device for a while, this is is a great bundle pairing thanks to the $25 discount. Your money really goes further, here.

Oh, you thought we were done with the discounts? Not quite yet. If you've had your eye on Google's other products we're delighted to report deals on them at Walmart too. The Google Home Hub (the one with the screen) is down from $149 to $129. While the original Google Home, which has a louder speaker than the Mini is down from $129 to $99. These are likely to be the lowest prices you'll see on these two just before Christmas, but we're not quite as excited for these two deals because they were both a further $20 cheaper around Black Friday.

The aforementioned Google Home Mini deals are the best we've ever seen though and we've had our eye on them since the speaker launched over on our Google Home deals page. If you're wanting to check out the competition though, take a peek at our the latest Amazon Echo prices and deals guide.

