MSI launches GT75 Titan gaming laptop with Intel i9 processor in India

MSI has launched three new gaming laptops — the GS65 Stealth Thin , GE RGB Edition , and the GT75 Titan priced at Rs 1,69,990, Rs 1,64,990 and Rs 2,99,990 respectively.

The three laptops feature high-end hardware dedicated to graphics with one of them having the latest Core i9 processor. The laptops will be available to buy via Flipkart, Paytm, and other authorised sellers.

The new laptops feature the latest 8th gen Intel processors, and MSI is also updating their GP, GL and GV series with the new processors.

The main attraction among the three is the GT75 Titan, as it has a Intel Core i9 overclocked processor. It also has a Cooler Boost Titan cooling design which helps six-core 12-thread configuration to bring 70% performance boost over previous i7 processor. With these extra cores, MSI wants to focus on gamers who stream their gameplays.

The GS65 Stealth Thin is the company’s first gaming laptop to feature a 144Hz 7ms IPS display with minimal bezels. It has 4.9mm thin bezels and screen-to-body ratio is 82%. For graphics, it packs a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 GPU and also has Intel’s 8th Gen i7 processor.

Weighing just 1.8kgs, the GT75 Titan focuses on portability. Also, it has an 82Whr battery, which the company claims to be one of the largest batteries to be available in a laptop of this size.

The GE Raider RGB Edition is inspired by sports cars. It is configurable up to the latest 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 GPU.

The GE Raider comes some useful features including Nahimic 3, Killer networking, Bluetooth 5.0, and more.

Additionally, the company also announced its plans to open 21 new service centres across India.

These new service centers are located in Jaipur, Kanpur, Indore, Thane, Visakhapatnam, Patna, Ludhiana, Varanasi, Vijayawada, Jodhpur, Raipur, Guwahati, Bareilly, Mysore, Jalandhar, Bhubaneswar, Bikaner, Kochi, Dehradun, Mangalore, and Udaipur.