Movies leaving Netflix in March 2022: we're saying goodbye to four family favorites

Details of which movies will be leaving Netflix in the US at the end of March have been revealed and some family favorites are among the list of departures.

At the end of March, 41 movies will leave the streaming service, including both Despicable Me and Despicable Me 2, and Madagascar sequels Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa and Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted.

The departure of both Despicable Me movies will come as a particular blow to parents, with both movies sitting in the streamer's Top 10 for its most-watched movies over the last week. Between them, they racked up almost 19 million viewing hours between February 14 and February 20.

They will be joined outside the confines of Netflix by some older family classics like Gremlins, Jumanji, Kung Fu Panda and The NeverEnding Story.

Want to find out everything that's leaving Netflix US in the coming weeks? We've got you covered here.

Where are Despicable Me and Madagascar going?

Both Despicable Me and Madagascar and all their various sequels are Universal Pictures' properties so have a permanent home on Universal's streaming service Peacock.

What else is leaving Netflix?

Some real old favourites are on their way out too. Historical epics Braveheart and 300 are out, so are knockabout comedies Bad Teacher and The Hangover, and action thrillers Blood Diamond and G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra are also flying the coop.

Braveheart, on its way off Netflix at the end of March... (Image credit: Sony Pictures)

What's coming to Netflix in March 2022?

While Despicable Me and Madagascar might be out, March will herald the arrival of Shrek and Shrek 2 onto Netflix once more.

As well as that, all-time classics like Top Gun, V For Vendetta and The Green Mile will all be back on Netflix's roster.

They will be joined by some much-anticipated new originals, like the Ryan Reynolds-led The Adam Project and chilly thriller Against The Ice.