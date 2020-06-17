See the Motorola Edge Plus green screen issues that won’t make you envious

Motorola Edge Plus owners are taking to forums to voice concerns over display issues that have manifested after a recent software update in early June.

Edge Plus users complained on Motorola forums that the edges of their screens became tinted a greenish gray. Other photos also showed darkened spots and even entire displays turned a green hue. Here's an example one user posted:

(Image credit: tigercourage / Motorola forums)

Motorola rushed out a software fix, though some users reported that the issues persisted, even after replacing the phone (a forum admin recommended users swap out their Edge Plus devices if the greening didn’t go away in a day or two).

If the software update (located in Settings > System Updates) doesn’t fix the issue, Motorola advises users to contact the Motorola Support Team for individual actions. For now, this seems like a limited problem, but given the forum thread is nine pages long at the time of this writing, it doesn’t seem like an exceedingly rare issue.

Flagship aches and pains

2020 has been a bit of a year for green-tinting display issues. Back in April, both the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and the OnePlus 8 Pro had issues with green lines or areas manifesting in their handsets.

Both of those phones use Samsung displays, which could be a clue, although it’s unclear where Motorola is sourcing the waterfall-style curved screen it uses on the Motorola Edge Plus.