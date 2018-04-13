Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus and Moto G6 Play all pictured in new render leak

Motorola is expected to announce the Moto G6 and perhaps the G6 Plus and G6 Play next week at an event in Sao Paulo Brazil, but we've already seen a quick look at each of the phones after a new leak.

Twitter user Ishan Agarwal provided the renders, and although we've yet to see them leak other handsets accurately the pictures seem to match previous photos we've seen of each handset (including some from Amazon).

Take each of the renders below with a big pinch of salt though as we don't know where each has been sourced from, but it may be that next week we see Motorola launch these exact phones.

First up is the Moto G6, which you can see pictured below in indigo, silver, rose gold and black. Previous rumors suggested it will have a Full HD+ display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

The fingerprint scanner sits below the screen, while above the display there will be a front-facing shooter said to be 16MP. The rear camera will apparently be a dual-sensor 12MP and 5MP with an LED flash.

Then there's the Moto G6 Plus, which is expected to be the phone with the highest end spec out of the three member family but also the highest price tag.

Rumored specs for the phone include an almost 6-inch Full HD display with an 18:9 ratio, a Snapdragon 630 chipset and 6GB of RAM. It will likely have a dual-lens rear camera, but we don't know the exact specs yet.

Below you can see photos of the G6 Plus in both indigo and gold.

Finally there's the cheapest member of the Motorola G6 family. It's the Moto G6 Play, which is expected to come with a 5.7-inch HD+ display, a Snapdragon 430 chipset, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

On the rear there's one camera and it's rumored to be a 13MP shooter, while on the front there's a likely 8MP sensor.

There's a fingerprint sensor on the rear of this phone, and according to all of the photos we've seen so far it'll be the only handset to come with a scanner not below the screen.

We should officially learn everything about the Moto G6, G6 Plus and G6 Play next week when Motorola announces the phones on April 19, which is less than a week away.