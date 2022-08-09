Moto G32 launched in India - Comes with Snapdragon 680, 90Hz LCD, stereo speakers

Audio player loading…

Motorola has launched its latest phone Moto G32 in India. It has been launched for Rs. 12,999 and will be available on Flipkart and select retail stores.

Moto G32 is the successor to Moto G31, which has been a successful phone for the company. And Motorola hopes to continue the momentum it has with back-to-back launches.

Moto G32: Pricing and availability

Motorola has launched Moto G32 in a single variant of 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. And it has been priced at Rs. 12,999. There is an introductory card offer for the phone from HDFC credit cards, an instant discount of Rs. 1,000, bringing the price down to Rs. 11,999.

Moto G32 will be available on Flipkart starting August 16, from noon. It will also be available in leading retail stores from the same date.

Moto G32: Key features and specifications

(Image credit: Flipkart)

Moto G32 comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD with support for a refresh rate of 90Hz. The phone comes with a stereo speaker setup with support for Dolby Atmos.

Motorola's latest phone comes powered by Snapdragon 680 SoC. It is the same chipset that we saw in Moto G52 and Moto G42.

Coming to the cameras, the triple camera setup consists of a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP depth sensor. And on the front, there is a 16MP selfie camera.

Moto G32 is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery and charges with a 33W fast charger.

As with all other Motorola phones, this one also comes with a near-stock Android experience with the phone coming with Android 12 out of the box. It also comes with Lenovo's ThinkShield for mobile business-grade protection that ensures better security against threats.

Not an upgrade over its predecessor

(Image credit: Flipkart)

Moto G32 comes as a replacement for Moto G31. But it comes with not many upgrades over the latter.

If anything, this could be considered a downgrade over Moto G31. As Moto G32 comes with an LCD while Moto G31 came with an AMOLED display. And Snapdragon 680 isn't a big upgrade in terms of performance over Mediatek Helio G85.

There isn't a single reason to get Moto G32 over Moto 31. You can just get Moto G31 itself instead of Moto G32 and save Rs. 1,500 in the process. And you still get more or less the same in that phone.